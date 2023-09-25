Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unconcerned about entering the final year of his contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Steve Kerr has no concerns about his long-term status of coach of the Golden State Warriors despite heading into the final year of his contract. Owner Joe Lacob and new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. have expressed a desire to get a contract extension and Kerr is confident something will work out — even if it doesn’t happen before the start of the season. Kerr has a 473-238 record in nine years as Warriors coach and has led the team to four championships and two other trips to the NBA Finals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.