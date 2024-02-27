Warriors coach Steve Kerr finalizes new two-year contract extension

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr always planned on staying put alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of Golden State’s star-studded roster. Kerr finalized his $35 million, two-year contract extension that takes him through the 2025-26 season. He is currently in his 10th season. The 58-year-old Kerr brought four NBA championships to the franchise in his first eight seasons as coach.

