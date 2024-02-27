Warriors’ Chris Paul returns vs. Wizards after missing 21 games with broken hand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris Paul returned for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards after missing 21 games with a broken left hand that required surgery. Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Paul was not under any minutes restriction. The 38-year-old point guard was expected to resume his previous role leading the Warriors’ second unit. The Warriors have been playing their best basketball of the season without Paul, winning 10 of their past 13 games. Paul’s return came against the team that traded him to Golden State. He never played for the Wizards, who acquired him for Bradley Beal and then flipped him to the Warriors for Jordan Poole.

