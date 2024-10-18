Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski and Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. among NBA sophomores expected to make leaps

MIAMI (AP) — Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Golden State’s Brandin Podziemski weren’t even lottery picks but made the NBA All-Rookie first team last season. They were two players who outperformed their draft spot more notably than perhaps anyone else last season. And as this season gets set to open, Jaquez and Podziemski know they’re going to be asked to play bigger roles for their clubs as a pair of NBA sophomores poised to take significant leaps forward.

