Warriors beat Voltigeurs 4-3, advance to Memorial Cup semifinal

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — The Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-3 in a must-win battle for both winless teams in Memorial Cup action on Tuesday night. Vojtech Port, Jagger Firkus, Denton Mateychuk, Aiden Ziprick and Brayden Yager scored for the Western Hockey League champions from Saskatchewan. The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League champion Voltigeurs, who stormed back to tie the game with goals from Justin Cote, Peter Repcik and Alexis Gendron, outshot the Warriors 52-28, including 26-6 in the third period. Netminder Jackson Unger stopped 49 shots for Moose Jaw, while Riley Mercer stopped 23 shots in the Voltigeurs’ net.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.