Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering medical emergency

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Golden State Warriors say assistant coach Dejan Milojević is hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night. The team did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević’s native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter. The Warriors are scheduled to play the Jazz on Wednesday night.

