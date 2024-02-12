Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic buried in Serbia after suffering heart attack in the US

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, has been buried in his native Serbia after suffering a heart attack last month. Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral on a rainy day at a Belgrade cemetery, including Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr. Milojevic died Jan. 17 in Salt Lake City, where he was hospitalized following a medical emergency during a private team dinner. Milojevic, part of the staff that helped the Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship, was 46.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.