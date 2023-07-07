Warriors acquire point guard Chris Paul, add guard Cory Joseph

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors finalized their trade with the Wizards for guard Chris Paul, sending forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. and guards Jordan Poole and Ryan Rollins to Washington along with a pair of draft picks. The Wizards will receive a 2027 second-round selection and a 2030 first-round choice, the team said in announcing the swap. Golden State also signed veteran free agent guard Cory Joseph.

