Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Warren caught eight passes for 75 yards and ran for two touchdowns as No. 6 Penn State pulled away from Washington 35-6 on Saturday night.

Playing in front of a glowing White Out crowd, the Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) scored on their first four possessions to put the game out of reach and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Beau Pribula opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run before Warren turned direct snaps into 2-yard touchdown runs on each of Penn State’s next two possessions. Quarterback Drew Allar found Julian Fleming for an 8-yard touchdown pass that made it 28-0 with 23 seconds to play in the first half.

The Huskies (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) couldn’t finish when they had chances.

They drove into Penn State territory on their first possession but kicker Grady Gross hit the right upright on a 45-yard field goal try. They punted on two of their next three possessions and Penn State safety Jaylen Reed ended another with an interception at midfield midway through the second quarter.

Washington finally capitalized when Warren fumbled on Penn State’s second play of the third quarter. Demond Williams Jr. took over at quarterback for the Huskies and Gross hit a 24-yard field goal eight plays later.

Gross added a 35-yarder on Washington’s next possession, but Penn State running back Kaytron Allen finished a 16-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

Poll Implications

There could be room for Penn State to move up following No. 4 Miami’s loss to Georgia Tech and No. 2 Georgia’s loss to No. 16 Ole Miss.

The takeaway

Washington: The Huskies’ attempt to win back-to-back conference games for the first time this season was doomed by a dreadful first half. Washington’s offense managed 71 total yards with just 13 on the ground over the first two quarters. That’s not a recipe for success in the Big Ten.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions snapped out of their offensive funk that saw them fail to score a touchdown and convert only three of 11 third downs in a humbling loss to No. 3 Ohio State last week. Their defense was nearly perfect allowing just 74 rushing yards with five sacks.

Up next

Washington hosts UCLA on Friday, and Penn State visits Purdue on Saturday.

