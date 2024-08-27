Warren Sapp relishes return to football as he serves as grad assistant at Colorado for Coach Prime

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp never figured he’d get into coaching. But that changed when he visited Deion Sanders a year ago after Coach Prime had been hired at the University of Colorado. Sapp is serving as a graduate assistant and helping with the defensive line this season under Sanders. Sapp said he enjoys connecting with Gen Z players and working alongside another former Miami Hurricanes star in Damione Lewis.

