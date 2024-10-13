Warner throws TD pass to Matt Sykes with 4 seconds left, Rice beats UTSA 29-27

HOUSTON (AP) — E.J. Warner completed 25 of 39 for 347 yards passing with two touchdowns, including a 18-yard scoring strike to Matt Sykes with 4 seconds left, and ran for a 5-yard TD to help Rice beat UTSA 29-27 and snap a three-game skid. Owen McCown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the final 6 minutes for UTSA: a 6-yarder to Devin McCuin with 5:40 remaining and a 38-yarder to Houston Thomas that gave the Roadrunners a 27-23 lead with 2:06 to play. But Rice (2-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) followed with an eight-play, 65-yard drive that culminated when Sykes made a phenomenal catch in the back of the end zone to cap the scoring. Dean Connors caught a 69-yard TD pass and ran for a score for Rice.

