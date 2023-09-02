Warner-Saydee connection rallies Temple in second half for win over Akron, 24-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes to Edward Saydee including a fourth-quarter toss that gave Temple its first lead and the Owls held on to defeat Akron 24-21 in a season opener. Temple went in front 24-21 on the second play of the fourth quarter via Warner’s 1-yard swing pass on fourth down to Saydee with Warner adding a two-point conversion toss to David Martin-Robinson. Warner’s 7-yard pass to Saydee got the Owls within 21-16 in the third quarter. Akron’s final drive ended on an interception by Tywan Francis near midfield.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.