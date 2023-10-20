Warner and Marsh hit centuries to help give Australia 62-run win over Pakistan at Cricket World Cup

BENGALURU, India (AP) — David Warner and Mitchell Marsh have powered Australia to a 62-run victory over Pakistan with their entertaining centuries in the fourth game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup. Pakistan paid heavily for dropping Warner on 10 as the left-hander blazed his way to 163 off 124 balls and Marsh celebrated his 32nd birthday with a career-best 121 off 108 balls in Australia’s imposing total of 367-9. Australia kept coming hard at Pakistan once claiming the wickets of both openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique and Pakistan was bowled out for 305 with more than four overs to spare.

