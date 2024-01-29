Warm temperatures prompt cancellation of World Cup ski races in Garmisch and Chamonix

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Warm temperatures and poor snow conditions have prompted the International Ski Federation to cancel the women’s World Cup downhill and super-G races scheduled for Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany next weekend. The races will not be replaced. Two men’s downhills slated for Chamonix in France had already been canceled. That leaves a men’s slalom in Chamonix on Sunday as the only race next weekend. The break could come as welcome relief for many skiers following a series of crashes that have affected top racers like Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault, Corinne Suter, Michelle Gisin and Federica Brignone.

