Warm reception on chilly night as Dominican Winter League teams meet in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Fan reception was warm when a pair of Dominican Winter League teams met to start a three-game series at Citi Field. The weather was anything but. More than 1,500 miles from their Caribbean ballparks, players from Águilas Cibaeñas and Tigres del Licey took batting practice at the New York Mets home wearing hoodies and ski caps. A crowd of less than 10,000 was on hand for the first pitch at the 44,000-capacity ballpark. Tickets were priced at $47-$207 for the games, which also are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday afternoons, all exhibitions that don’t count in the winter league standings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.