Warley, Spears score 12 points each and Florida State edges Winthrop 67=61

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warley and Primo Spears scored 12 points apiece and Florida State pulled out a 67-61 win over Winthrop on Friday. Jamir Watkins added 11 points and De’Ante Green Jr. 10 for the Seminoles (6-5), who have won two straight after four consecutive losses. Nick Johnson scored 15 points and Kelton Talford 14 for the Eagles (8-7), who have lost three in a row. There had been 11 lead changes when Watkins’ bucket tied the game with 7 1/2 minutes left and Green and Spears added two free throws each to take the lead for good.

