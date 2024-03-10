Ware scores 28, hits tie-breaking free throw in Indiana’s 65-64 win over Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kel’el Ware had 28 points, 12 rebounds and the go-ahead free throw to lead Indiana to a 65-64 victory over Michigan State as the Hoosiers wrapped up the Big Ten regular season with their fourth consecutive win. The score was tied three times in the final three minutes. The last tie was at 64 on a driving layup by MSU’s Tyson Walker with 1:28 remaining. After a series of misses, Ware made one of two free throws and the Hoosiers led 65-64 with 17 seconds left. Walker missed a jumper with 4 seconds left and Indiana rebounded to run out the clock. Ware scored 19 points in the second half, making 9 of 13 shots. Walker scored 30 points for Michigan State.

