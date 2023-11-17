Ware scores 22 points, grabs 12 rebounds to help Indiana move to 3-0 in 89-80 win over Wright State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored a career-high 22 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds as Indiana cruised to an 89-80 victory over Wright State. Ware was 9-of-11 shooting to score 20-plus for the second straight game for Indiana, which shot 54% (33 of 61) overall. Malik Reneau added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Hoosiers. Trey Galloway scored 15 points and Mackenzie Mgbako had 13. Andrew Welage scored 25 points and Tanner Holden added 24 for Wright State (0-3).

