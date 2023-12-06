Ware has key basket and defensive play in last minute to lift Indiana to a 78-75 win over Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored the tie-breaking basket with 55.8 seconds to play and forced a turnover with 2.2 seconds left and Indiana pulled out a 78-75 win over Michigan. Ware’s soft hook made it 75-73 and in the next 53.6 seconds, Michigan made 2 of 4 from the line and Indiana made 3 of 4. After an Indiana free throw with 2.2 seconds left, Ware, on the baseline, timed his jump perfectly to deflect and grab Will Tschetter’s attempt at a court-length pass. Reneau Malik had 15 points to lead the Hoosiers and Mackenzie Mgbako, who made two of the late free throws, added 11. Ware had 13 points. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 18 points and Teschetter had 17 for the Wolverines.

