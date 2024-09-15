Ward throws 5 more TDs, No. 10 Miami piles up stats in 62-0 win over Ball State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward was dominant again, throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns before getting subbed out early in the second half as No. 10 Miami piled up stats in a 62-0 win over Ball State on Saturday night. Miami (3-0) outgained Ball State 750-115, setting a school record for yards in a game. It was the biggest shutout win over an FBS opponent in Hurricanes’ history, topping the 61-0 win over Rutgers in 2001.

