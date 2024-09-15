Ward throws 5 more TDs, No. 10 Miami piles up stats in 62-0 win over Ball State

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami running back Chris Johnson Jr. (24) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game against against Ball State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Cam Ward was dominant again, throwing for 346 yards and five touchdowns before getting subbed out early in the second half as No. 10 Miami piled up stats in a 62-0 win over Ball State on Saturday night. Miami (3-0) outgained Ball State 750-115, setting a school record for yards in a game. It was the biggest shutout win over an FBS opponent in Hurricanes’ history, topping the 61-0 win over Rutgers in 2001.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.