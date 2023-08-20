Ward-Prowse shines while Caicedo struggles as West Ham beats Chelsea 3-1. Villa routs Everton

LONDON (AP) — After all the talk about Chelsea’s big-money signings it was West Ham’s new midfielder who had the biggest impact in the Premier League derby between the London clubs. James Ward Prowse enjoyed what he called “a dream debut” by setting up two goals in a 3-1 win for West Ham that came despite the Hammers playing with 10 men for the last 30 minutes. Moises Caicedo only managed to give away a penalty for the final goal in injury time after coming on in the second half for his first appearance since his record-breaking $146 million move from Brighton. Aston Villa routed Everton 4-0 at home to leave the Toffees without a point in its first two games.

