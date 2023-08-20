Ward-Prowse has 2 assists as 10-man West Ham beats Chelsea 3-1 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — James Ward-Prowse had two assists on his West Ham debut to help his new team beat Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League despite playing for 30 minutes with 10 men. That leaves Mauricio Pochettino still looking for a first win as Blues manager. Ward-Prowse set up the first two West Ham goals to upstage Moises Caicedo, who gave away a clumsy penalty for the third goal in injury time after coming on as a second-half substitute for his first Chelsea appearance since his record-breaking $146 million move from Brighton.

