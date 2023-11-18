Ward leads Washington State to 56-14 romp over Colorado; Sanders exits with injury

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Cameron Ward threw for 288 yards and accounted for four touchdowns, Brennan Jackson had two scoop-and-score touchdowns and Washington State beat Colorado 56-14 to snap a six-game losing streak and end the Buffaloes’ hopes of a bowl game in the first year under Deion Sanders. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders left the game in the second quarter after taking a big hit on a botched snap. Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12) and “Coach Prime” were the darlings of college football after a 3-0 start, but the team has lost seven of eight since. Washington State (5-6, 2-6 Pac-12) kept its hopes for a bowl game alive with the victory, but the Cougars will need to find a way to topple rival Washington next week in the Apple Cup.

