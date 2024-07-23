Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia in camp competition for Chiefs starting spot at left tackle

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a good idea of four of the five spots on his team’s offensive line. Joe Thuney will be at left guard, Creed Humphrey at center, Trey Smith at right guard and Jawaan Taylor at right tackle. The biggest question now falls on left tackle, where second-year pro Wanya Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia are locked in a training camp competition. And with a little less than a week of seeing the two players work without pads, Reid knows it’s too early to declare a winner.

