Wang Xiyu beats Magda Linette in Guangzhou to win her first WTA title

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Local favorite Wang Xiyu won her first WTA title by beating top-seeded Magda Linette 6-0, 6-2 at the Guangzhou Open. The 22-year-old Wang became the fifth Chinese champion at Guangzhou. At the Zhuhai Championships, Aslan Karatsev reached the quarterfinals by beating former world No. 1 Andy Murray in three sets. At the Chengdu Open, top-seeded Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti and Grigor Dimitrov all won their second-round matches Saturday after receiving a bye in the first round.

