Wang, Vetrano combine for 9 RBIs, Boston College tops Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Wang and Joe Vetrano combined for nine RBIs — all with two outs — and Boston College opened the ACC Tournament with an 11-7 victory over Virginia Tech. Pool play continues on Wednesday with Virginia Tech (30-22) facing No. 3 seed Clemson (39-17). Boston College (35-17) plays the Tigers on Friday for a chance to reach the ACC semifinals. Boston College scored nine runs with two outs — led by Wang’s five RBIs. Vetrano and Wang each had a two-run double in the third inning to give the Eagles a 4-2 lead. Wang cleared the bases with a double in the seventh for an 8-6 lead and Vetrano added a bases-loaded single in the seventh.

