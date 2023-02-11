Wang, Del Rey atop leaderboard in Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE (AP) — Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey both shot 6-under 66 to sit atop the leaderboard after three rounds of the Singapore Classic. Englishman Richard Mansell was one shot behind after carding a 65. Four others were another shot off the pace: Tom McKibbin, Nathan Kimsey, Sami Valimaki, and Marcel Schneider. Wang had birdies on six of the last seven holes to grab a share of the lead.

