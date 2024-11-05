Wandy Peralta exercises option with Padres. Ha-Seong Kim declines

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Left-hander Wandy Peralta has exercised his $4.25 million option to remain with the San Diego Padres. Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim declined his $8 million mutual option to become a free agent and will receive a $2 million buyout. Peralta was guaranteed $16.5 million under what could be a four-year deal. He had a $3.35 million salary this year, and the deal includes player options for $4.45 million in both 2026 and 2027. The 33-year-old had a 3.99 ERA in 46 relief appearances. He was sidelined between July 9 and Sept. 4 by a left adductor strain.

