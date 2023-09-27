Wander Franco investigations continue as Rays prepare for the playoffs without their star shortstop

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Wander Franco remains away from the Tampa Bay Rays as they prepare for the postseason, leaving the team without one of its most dynamic young players amid investigations into an alleged relationship between Franco and a minor. The 22 year old has been sidelined since mid-August, when he agreed to a one-week stay on the restricted list and later was shifted to administrative leave while Major League Baseball and authorities in Franco’s native Dominican Republic investigate. The probes follow reported social media posts suggesting Franco was in a relationship with a minor. The Associated Press has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.