Walton scores 22 points off the bench and Texas Tech drubs Omaha 87-58

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Reserve Kerwin Walton scored 22 points on a near-perfect shooting night Joe Toussaint scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 87-58. Chance McMillian, Kerwin Walton and Darrion Williams each made 3-pointers in a four-possession span and the Red Raiders turned an 8-5 deficit into a 14-8 advantage and they gradually pulled away from there. Marquel Sutton scored 15 points, Frankie Fidler 12 and reserve Jaeden Marshall 10 for Omaha.

