Walton helped Pacers coach earn NBA title, win over future wife with concert tickets on first date

By MICHAEL MAROT The Associated Press
FILE - Television analyst Bill Walton stretches before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Oregon and Colorado, Jan. 2, 2020, in Boulder, Colo. Walton, who starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Basketball Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars of basketball broadcasting, died Monday, May 27, 2024, the league announced on behalf of his family. He was 71. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rick Carlisle credits Bill Walton for adding many things to his life. The Indiana Pacers coach says the Hall of Famer helped him earn an NBA championship ring in 1985-86, helped him extend his playing career and even helped him on his first date with his future wife. Yes, on the day Walton died at age 71, it was Carlisle who provided perhaps the most unique and personal reflections on the free-spirited man who taught him all sorts of lessons about life.

