Walters, Daniels spark North Alabama’s comeback in 41-27 win over Chattanooga

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Noah Walters threw four touchdown passes, Jalyn Daniels ran for two of North Alabama’s three fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Lions beat Chattanooga 41-27. With North Alabama (1-1) trailing 27-21 early in the fourth, Daniels scored on a 10-yard run with 8:49 to play before Walter’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Warfield about two minutes later gave the Lions a 34-27 lead. Daniels broke loose on an 81-yard TD run with a minute left.

