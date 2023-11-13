Walter, Nunn lead No. 20 Baylor over Gardner-Webb 77-62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 14 points, Jayden Nunn added 12 and No. 20 Baylor ran away from Gardner-Webb for a 77-62 win Sunday. In a game that featured 16 lead changes over the first 27 minutes, Baylor finally took charge in the second half with a 12-2 run that lasted nearly five minutes. Baylor won despite not making a 3-point basket for the first time since a game against Texas Tech in 1990, ending a streak of 1,032 games with at least one. Gardner-Webb didn’t fare much better from beyond the arc, hitting only two of its 17 tries.

