Walter Clayton scores 27 points, No. 13 Florida beats Virginia 87-69 in SEC/ACC Challenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton scored 27 points, Alex Condon added 19 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Florida beat Virginia 87-69 in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten. Clayton hit five 3-pointers, including a four-point play in the second half, as the Gators (9-0) matched their best start since the 2005-06 season. That one ended with a national championship. This one looks promising, especially considering Florida has won every game by at least 13 points. Elijah Saunders led Virginia (5-3) with 19 points. Isaac McKneely finished with 12 points, seven boards and five assists.

