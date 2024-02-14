Walter Clayton Jr. scores 21 points, Florida holds off LSU 82-80

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 21 points and Florida held off LSU for an 82-80 victory. Tyrese Samuel split a pair of free throws and Clayton added a layup to give Florida an 81-78 lead with 20 seconds left. LSU’s Jalen Cook and Tyrell Ward each hit a 3-pointer to bookend a 16-5 run to tie it 78-all with 1:33 left. Tyrese Samuel scored 15 points for Florida (17-7, 7-4 SEC), which has won six of seven. Jordan Wright and Will Baker scored 16 points apiece to lead LSU (12-12, 4-7). Wright missed a jumper to end the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.