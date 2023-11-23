Walter and Missi lead No. 13 Baylor to 88-72 win over Oregon State in NIT Season Tip-Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter scored 24 points and fellow freshman Yves Missi posted his first career double-double as No. 13 Baylor beat Oregon State 88-72 in the opening game of the NIT Season Tip-Off at Barclays Center. Baylor led the entire way and will face the winner of the Florida-Pittsburgh nightcap in the championship game Friday evening. The 7-foot Missi had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Jalen Bridges added 14 points for the Bears. Dexter Akanno scored 16 for the Beavers, and Jordan Pope had 13.

