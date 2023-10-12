Walt Garrison, who played for Cowboys in college and NFL and competed as cowboy in rodeos, has died

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys say former running back Walt Garrison has died at the age of 79. Garrison led the Big 8 in rushing in 1964 at Oklahoma State University and went on to play for Dallas in the NFL for nine seasons. He was a member of the 1970 Cowboys team that lost the Super Bowl and the 1971 squad that won it all the following year. But it was his career as a steer wrestler in rodeos that made him the ultimate cowboy. Garrison said in an article posted on the NFL team’s website that he played football for the paycheck, but rodeo was his first love.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.