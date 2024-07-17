Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and journalist Willow Bay to become Angel City FC’s new owners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel City FC says Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and Southern California dean for communication and journalism Willow Bay will be the new controlling owners of the National Women’s Soccer League team. The married couple will acquire the controlling stake of the team at a value of $250 million. The team says it is the most valuable women’s sports team in the world. Bay will serve on and fully control the team’s board of directors and will represent the team on the NWSL’s Board of Governors. The team said the transaction was unanimously approved by its board.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.