Walsh’s 3-run double allows Oregon to hold off Vanderbilt, 8-7 in Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman starter Turner Spoljaric pitched six strong innings and Jacob Walsh cleared the bases with a three-run double to earn Oregon an 8-7 win over top-seeded Vanderbilt at the Nashville Regiona. The Ducks (39-20) await the winner of an elimination game between the Commodores and Xavier on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.