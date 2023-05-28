Walsh hits go-ahead homer, Oregon beats Arizona 5-4, wins Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob Walsh hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and Oregon held on to beat Arizona 5-4 and win the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. No. 6 seed Oregon has won six games in a row and clinched the program’s first conference title in nearly 50 years. The Ducks have advanced to the regionals in three consecutive seasons following coach Mark Wasikowski’s first season at the helm — the 2020 campaign that was shortened by the COVID pandemic. No. 8 seed Arizona trimmed its deficit to 5-4 on Tony Bullard’s two-out solo homer in the eighth inning but the Ducks held on from there.

