Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched for the club’s Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders’ Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch. He has been inactive for two straight games. He’d been listed as questionable on Friday. The Saints have activated 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner. The defensive end has missed New Orleans’ previous three games with a chest injury, but practiced without limitations this week.

