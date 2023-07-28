Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While the New York Giants made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, they did it despite finishing tied for last in the NFL in completions of 25 yards or more. It was a sore point and general manager Joe Schoen focused on it in the offseason. He acquired freakish tight end Darren Waller from Las Vegas for a draft pick, signed free agents Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder and drafted Jalin Hyatt in the third round. Waller has opened eyes early in camp. He is catching everything and many times he is wide open.

