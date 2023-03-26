Wallace uses late birdie run to capture 1st PGA Tour title

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Matt Wallace has four wins on the European tour. And now he has his first one on the PGA Tour. Wallace made four birdies down the stretch in the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. He shot a 66 and won by one shot over Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark. The Dane had a chance to force a playoff on the last hole but missed a 20-foot birdie putt. Wallace is best known for running a little hot. He had one moment last week when he yelled at his caddie. Wallace says positive self-talk was a key in winning.

