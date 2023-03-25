Wallace takes 36-hole PGA Tour lead in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Matt Wallace is leading the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. The Englishman birdied his last three holes for a 66. That gives him a one-shot lead over Sam Stevens and Wyndham Clark. They each shot 65. It’s the second time Wallace has had a share of the 36-hole lead or better on the PGA Tour. The last time was at Quail Hollow two years ago. He tied for sixth. The big move belonged to 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. He was 9 under for his round through 12 holes and had to settle for a 63. He was three back.

