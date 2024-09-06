Wallace shoots a clean 62 in taking a 4-stroke lead at the European Masters

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Matt Wallace of England has shot 8-under 62 and is without a bogey after 36 holes in taking a four-stroke lead at the European Masters. The 91st-ranked Wallace won the last of his four European tour titles six years ago. He made five birdies in six holes, including back-to-back chip-ins at Nos. 4 and 5, to close his front nine on Friday. Then he had three birdies in a row from No. 14 at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Alps. He is 14 under par overall. That is equal or better than three of the last six winning scores at the event.

