Wallace scores career-high 20, leads Fever over Dream 83-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kristy Wallace scored a career-high 20 points and buried three 3-pointers in the final 70 seconds as the Indiana Fever kept their playoff hopes alive with an 83-80 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Wallace, who came in averaging 6.1 points per game this season, sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor for Indiana (11-24), including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points and six assists, while Grace Berger scored 12 off the bench. NaLyssa Smith had a game-high 13 rebounds to go with eight points. Cheyenne Parker scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to notch her seventh double-double of the season for Atlanta (16-19). Rhyne Howard contributed 17 points and six boards. Allisha Gray scored 13 points after missing the previous two games with an ankle sprain.

