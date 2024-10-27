Wallace runs for 3 TDs, Van Andel kicks 4 FGs as Arkansas State holds off Troy, 34-31

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Zak Wallace ran for three touchdowns, his third coming from a yard out in the final minute to cap an Arkansas State win over Troy, 34-31. The victory improves Arkansas State to 3-1, tied with South Alabama and UL Monroe for second place in the Sun Belt Conference, a half-game behind West Division leader Louisiana-Lafayette. The Red Wolves travel to face the 3-0 Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday.

