Wallace, Cross run for three TDs to lead Arkansas State’s run past Georgia State, 27-20

ATLANTA (AP) — Zak Wallace ran for two touchdowns and Ja’Quez Cross’ TD run from 15 yards out proved to be the difference as Arkansas State ran past Georgia State 27-20. Arkansas State (6-4, 4-2) is in second place in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division, two games back of Louisiana-Lafayette with two games remaining in the regular season.

