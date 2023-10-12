Wallaby coach Eddie Jones says he’s committed to Australian rugby, no plans to head to Japan

SYDNEY (AP) — Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones says he is “committed to Australia” amid numerous reports that he is planning to quit and take up the Japan coaching job for a second time. Jones said he plans to hold a media conference on Monday. Jones arrived in Sydney following a poor Rugby World Cup campaign in France in which the two-time champion Wallabies failed to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in the tournament’s 36-year history. The 63-year-old Jones was asked by a 7News television reporter at the airport whether he was heading to Japan. Jones replied: “No comment, mate, I’ll speak to the media on Monday. But I’m committed to Australia.” Rugby Australia gave its full backing as recently as last week to Jones, who is contracted to the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.