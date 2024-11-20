Wallabies center Kerevi handed ban for dangerous tackle and will miss test against Scotland

DUBLIN (AP) — Australia center Samu Kerevi has played his last game on the Wallabies’ end-of-year European tour after being suspended for a dangerous tackle that earned him a red card against Wales at the weekend. Kerevi was sent off in the second half of the 52-20 win over the Welsh in Cardiff on Sunday. The Wallabies say he was handed a ban for three weeks/matches by a three-person independent disciplinary committee so will miss the match against Scotland on Sunday. It would have also ruled Kerevi out of Australia’s final match on tour against Ireland on Nov. 30, though the Wallabies said he wasn’t going to be available anyway.

